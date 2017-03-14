Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook (FB.O) to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
"This (draft law) sets out binding standards for the way operators of social networks deal with complaints and obliges them to delete criminal content," Justice Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement announcing the planned legislation on Tuesday.
Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
Tue Mar 14, 2017
