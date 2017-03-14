Newsvine

Wages Are Up? Not For Ordinary Workers, They Aren't. | Mother Jones

Maybe the economy is overheating, but it sure looks to me like inflation is still pretty restrained and a lot of people aren't seeing that supposedly tighter labor market.

I am unable to share the author's view about "restrained" inflation, given the January inflation numbers, which were near 7% annualized, which was the highest in 4 years. Tomorrow's report will indicate whether that was a blip or a trend. 

As for Median wage growth, I would recommend this from the FED. While it does not adjust for inflation, it does remove the $100K+ earnings crowd from the equation. 

Even with all that the FED's numbers do not indicate upward wage pressure, imo.

