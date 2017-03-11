Blame It All On The Boomers

There seems to be a theme today, of "baby boomer" articles. Yes, it is all our fault. I'll get that right out in the open, as acknowledgement of our responsibility for all the nation's ills. But wait... hasn't every generation blamed crap on the previous generation? Seems like it has been, but it could be my aging mind playing tricks.

So here goes...

Baby boomers ruined America, according to this Generation X author

Bruce Cannon Gibney traces many of our nation’s most pressing issues, including climate change and the rising cost of education, back to baby boomers’ idiosyncrasies and enormous political power. Raised in an era of seemingly unending economic prosperity with relatively permissive parents, and the first generation to grow up with a television, baby boomers developed an appetite for consumption and a lack of empathy for future generations that has resulted in unfortunate policy decisions, argues Gibney, who is in his early 40s. (That makes him Generation X.) “These things conditioned the boomers into some pretty unhelpful behaviors and the behaviors as a whole seem sociopathic,” he said.

Definition of sociopath: a person with a psychopathic personality whose behavior is antisocial, often criminal, and who lacks a sense of moral responsibility or social conscience. Yep, nailed it. /sarc. One question... does constantly using social media mean you are social or anti-social?

Next up...What’s driving latest wave of home remodeling? Hint: These baby boomers

At first, I thought the boomers were spending on remodeling, but apparently we are not fixing up our homes, so that when we sell, the buyer has to fix it up. Of course, at my age... I am easily confused.

Then there is this...

Even for 70-year-olds, student debt is holding back house purchases

The graph and the premise astounded me. I expected to see health-care debt topping the list, but what is "other?" Housing? Then there is credit card debt. Maybe Gibney had a point, as that debt/credit thing for baby boomers seems to stand in complete contradiction to older generations. Previous generations had a thing about debt avoidance. Even when purchasing a home, it was not unusual for people to have mortgage burning parties. Getting out of debt was a big thing, once upon a time.

So maybe we have screwed up the country. What are you going to do, to fix it? Wait around, write articles about the baby boomers and hope the millennials blame the baby boomers, as well? For the record, Gen-X and Millennials each account for 34% of the working age population, compared to 29% for Baby Boomers. It might be time to step up.

The cycle continues.