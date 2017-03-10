International Corporate Tax Rates: Some Comparisons

It's common to think of the US as the rip-roaring home of market capitalism, at least as compared to most other high-income countries round the world. But this belief sits uncomfortably with the fact that US corporate tax rates are among the highest in the world. The Congressional Budget Office has published "International Comparisons of Corporate Income Tax Rates" (March 2017). It's a short just-the-facts report, with lots of tables and figures.

Here's a graph showing top corporate tax rates across countries, with the light green dot showing the top rate in 2003 and the darker green dot showing the top rate in 2012. The US corporate tax rate is at the top of the list, and it's clear that many other countries have cut their corporate tax rates substantially since the early 2000s.