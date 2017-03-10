Trump's Plan to Bring Back Manufacturing Isn't Crazy

The head of President Donald Trump's National Trade Council, Peter Navarro, has been making waves recently, with an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal and a speech to the National Association of Business Economists.

The bad news is that Navarro still uses some dodgy economics when arguing for lower trade deficits. As I explained last December, lowering trade deficits doesn't necessarily give gross domestic product a boost. Navarro should stop using this talking point.

That said, Navarro's vow to "reclaim all of the supply chain and manufacturing capability" that the U.S. has lost in recent decades isn't necessarily a bad thing. There are good reasons to want to revitalize U.S. manufacturing and lower the trade deficit -- as long as it's done in the right way, and as long as expectations are appropriately modest.