Northwest Housing Prices Are On Fire

Seeded by HarrisonLeviticus View Original Article: Economic Populist
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:42 AM
The December 2016 S&P Case Shiller home price index shows a seasonally adjusted 5.6% price increase from a year ago for the 20 metropolitan housing markets and a 4.9% yearly price increase in the top 10 housing markets.  Both Seattle and Portland's annual home price gain exceeded 10%.  Home prices are still climbing and nationally exceeded their 2006 housing bubble peak.  The U.S. National Home Price Index has also increased 5.8% from a year ago and continues at a 30 month high.  From the 2006 price peak, the national index, covering all nine geographic divisions, has increased 0.5%.  Since the price low of March 2012, the 10-City composite index has increased 41.0% and the 20-City composite index has increased 43.7%.  S&P is wondering if housing is in another bubble or if these prices are sustainable.

