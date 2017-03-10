Northwest Housing Prices Are On Fire

The December 2016 S&P Case Shiller home price index shows a seasonally adjusted 5.6% price increase from a year ago for the 20 metropolitan housing markets and a 4.9% yearly price increase in the top 10 housing markets. Both Seattle and Portland's annual home price gain exceeded 10%. Home prices are still climbing and nationally exceeded their 2006 housing bubble peak. The U.S. National Home Price Index has also increased 5.8% from a year ago and continues at a 30 month high. From the 2006 price peak, the national index, covering all nine geographic divisions, has increased 0.5%. Since the price low of March 2012, the 10-City composite index has increased 41.0% and the 20-City composite index has increased 43.7%. S&P is wondering if housing is in another bubble or if these prices are sustainable.