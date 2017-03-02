Ad Blocker Poll... Yes or No?

An interesting statement was made yesterday about using ad blockers on Newsvine. So out of curiousity, I thought I might get a sampling of how rampant ad blocking is on Newsvine.
How many were aware of this tidbit from Newsvine.
Should I use an ad-blocker on Newsvine?
Newsvine staff would prefer it if you didn't.
Newsvine is a free service, ads help pay the staff's salaries, and in some cases, ad-blockers interfere with scripts and make Newsvine hard or impossible to use.
If you're reporting a bug and use an ad-blocker, we're going to recommend you turn your ad-blocker off on Newsvine as a first step.