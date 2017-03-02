Newsvine

HarrisonLeviticus

About I care even less about your opinion, than you do mine. Articles: 20 Seeds: 699 Comments: 2203 Since: Jan 2015

Ad Blocker Poll... Yes or No?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By HarrisonLeviticus
Thu Mar 2, 2017 12:52 PM
Discuss:

An interesting statement was made yesterday about using ad blockers on Newsvine. So out of curiousity, I thought I might get a sampling of how rampant ad blocking is on Newsvine.

How many were aware of this tidbit from Newsvine

Should I use an ad-blocker on Newsvine?

Newsvine staff would prefer it if you didn't.

Newsvine is a free service, ads help pay the staff's salaries, and in some cases, ad-blockers interfere with scripts and make Newsvine hard or impossible to use.

If you're reporting a bug and use an ad-blocker, we're going to recommend you turn your ad-blocker off on Newsvine as a first step.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor