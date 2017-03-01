Energy Department Releases Weekly Report: 3-1-2017

From the EIA Report:

Planned refinery outages through first half of the year not expected to constrain availability of transportation fuels The U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) latest analysis of planned refinery outages during the first half of 2017 finds that such outages are not expected to cause a shortfall in the supply of petroleum products including gasoline, jet fuel, and distillate fuel, relative to expected demand, either nationally or within any U.S. region. This result occurs despite the current high level of U.S. gasoline demand, which in 2016 was as high as or higher than in any past year.

Crude inventories are still building, but not at last year's max, although well ahead of a year ago.

Distillate inventories slipped with consumption actually increasing. Reviewing export/import, indicates this is within the U.S.

Gasoline inventories are steady, which is heavy. Consumption appears to be decreasing, as import/export, does not reveal the disparity to be outside our borders. After last year's record setting consumption, it may be a very good time to ease off the pedal... so to speak.