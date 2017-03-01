Retro Newsvine: Collapsing of Articles is Hip Again!

I ran across an article extolling how another article had been taken down by a lot of people flagging it. In the old days, such an article in itself would likely have been taken down by the moderators as well. Neither article is really the subject of my thoughts, but rather the evolution of article collapsing

In the old days... collapsing of articles/seeds by newsviners flagging those articles became so rampant (L/R) that the moderators of that day and age decided to take action on articles that did not warrant collapsing... by not only restoring those articles, but punitive action against the viners doing the flagging. It finally soaked in and collapsing dropped dramatically. Of course articles/seeds that deserved collapsing got the instigator booted as well.

But wait... there are apparently no longer any moderators around to challenge a collapsed article and thereby no moderators to take punitive action. In other words... there is no longer a sheriff in town.

So start flagging and collapsing and enjoy the thrill.

Who have you flagged lately?

P.S. As an experiment I tried to join The spirit and the purpose around January the 20th. It is still pending. The traffic has also fallen about 43% since then. I just don't think there will be a new sheriff.