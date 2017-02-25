Stocks and bonds tell investors two different stories

Bonds and stock markets are sending conflicting signals about the outlook for the U.S. economy.

Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, declined to their lowest levels in more than five weeks on Friday. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks remain just below their record highs, and the CBOE Volatility Index, colloquially known as the “fear index” has remained relatively subdued—a sign that investors maintain a sanguine outlook on the economy.