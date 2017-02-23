Newsvine

Mnuchin says Treasury studying 50- and 100-year bonds

SOURCE FAVICONCNBC Top News and Analysis
Thu Feb 23, 2017
The Treasury is studying the possibility of issuing 50- and 100-year bonds, taking advantage of current low interest rates and potentially turning the 30-year long bond into a relative youngster.

The idea was raised by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in an interview Thursday on CNBC, echoing an earlier comment he made when newly nominated by President Donald Trump. Traders say the idea would be to help the government's future debt payments by securing current low interest rates.

