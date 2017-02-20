Kentucky lawmaker introduces Viagra pill restrictions on men

An eye for an eye, as the saying goes. Replace “eye” with a different set of organs, and you end up with a new bill from Kentucky state representative Mary Lou Marzian. Kentucky recently passed a law that requires women to get a medical consultation 24 hours prior to having an abortion. Marzian and many others have deemed the law sexist—so she shot back by proposing a bill that would require men seeking Viagra or other erectile-dysfunction treatments to visit a doctor twice and get written permission from their spouses. In addition, men would have to sign a statement promising to only use the drugs for sex within their marriages.