Energy Department Releases Weekly Report: 2-15-2017

From the EIA Report:

U.S. crude oil production increased for the second consecutive month in November 2016, the first consecutive monthly increase since April 2015. Increased drilling activity in the Permian in Texas and New Mexico as well as the start of a number of new projects in the Federal Offshore Gulf of Mexico (GOM) more than offset declining production from other regions in the fourth quarter of 2016

Crude reserves (non spr) are still not at last summer peak, but are quickly nearing that total.

Distillates, still below all time highs, but quite healthy on a days supply basis. This is normally a seasonal down period for Distillate exports, but is down about 20% from previous year. This against the supposed expansion of distillate exports. China competition?

Gasoline is at all time high inventory, with consumption down 5% from year ago.

Combined inventories are at all time high, per EIA data, while IEA has global stocks falling.