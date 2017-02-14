Paul raises an important issue: what’s wrong with experts? I suspect the answer is: plenty.
These many faults, however, don’t include the failure to foresee the financial crisis. It’s not the job of economists to act as soothsayers, any more than we expect mechanics to predict the next fault with our car, or doctors our next illness. There’s a lot of good economists can do without prophecy.
The trouble with experts
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:10 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment