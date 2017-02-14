Newsvine

The Future of the Euro

“Within our mandate, the ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough.”  ECB President Mario Draghi, 26 July 2012.

In 2012, the ECB faced down a mortal threat to the euro: fears of redenomination (the re-introduction of domestic currencies) were feeding a run away from banks in the geographic periphery of the euro area and into German banks. Since Mario Draghi spoke in London that July, the ECB has done things that once seemed unimaginable, helping to support the euro and secure price stability. For example, since March 2015, the ECB has acquired more than €1.3 trillion in bonds issued by euro-area governments, bringing its total assets to just over €3¾ trillion.

