Over Half a Trillion 2016 Trade Deficit

The U.S. December 2016 monthly trade deficit decreased 3.2% from last month and now stands at $44.3 billion. For all of 2016, the trade deficit increased 0.4% from the year previous. While that doesn't sound like much, the total amount is -$502.3 billion. This is in spite of petroleum imports being much less of a trade deficit factor. China alone is almost half of the trade deficit. While pundits proclaim Trump will start a trade war, with these kind of figures, surely that war is long over and America obviously surrendered.