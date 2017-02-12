Newsvine

HarrisonLeviticus

About I care even less about your opinion, than you do mine. Articles: 14 Seeds: 684 Comments: 2139 Since: Jan 2015

Over Half a Trillion 2016 Trade Deficit

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by HarrisonLeviticus View Original Article: The Economic Populist
Seeded on Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:51 AM
Discuss:

The U.S. December 2016 monthly trade deficit decreased 3.2% from last month and now stands at $44.3 billion.  For all of 2016, the trade deficit increased 0.4% from the year previous.  While that doesn't sound like much, the total amount is -$502.3 billion.  This is in spite of petroleum imports being much less of a trade deficit factor.  China alone is almost half of the trade deficit.  While pundits proclaim Trump will start a trade war, with these kind of figures, surely that war is long over and America obviously surrendered.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor