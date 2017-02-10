Newsvine

Kellyanne Conway's Ethics Breach Is a Mild Outrage

SOURCE FAVICONBloomberg.com
Fri Feb 10, 2017
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway broke federal ethics rules Thursday by endorsing Ivanka Trump’s clothing line -- that much is open and shut. If Conway worked for a regular government agency, she’d be temporarily suspended for a first offense, and fired for a second. But because her punishment depends on President Donald Trump, she has been “counseled,” not sanctioned.

