White House counselor Kellyanne Conway broke federal ethics rules Thursday by endorsing Ivanka Trump’s clothing line -- that much is open and shut. If Conway worked for a regular government agency, she’d be temporarily suspended for a first offense, and fired for a second. But because her punishment depends on President Donald Trump, she has been “counseled,” not sanctioned.
Kellyanne Conway's Ethics Breach Is a Mild Outrage
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:23 PM
