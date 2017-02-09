The most common shortcut people use to figure out how much to save for retirement is the 4 percent rule.
Under this rubric, you withdraw 4 percent per year from a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds, adjust annually for inflation, and you will have enough to last in retirement based on historical returns of the U.S. stock market.
That '4 percent rule' could spell trouble for early retirees
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Feb 9, 2017 8:28 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment