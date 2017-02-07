One important result of my theory about the sources of “dark matter” in the U.S. balance of payments is a concern that “border adjustment” might not generate the expected revenues. American multinationals would have a strong incentive to shift their offshore income on intellectual property rights that are now located in subsidiaries offshore back to the U.S..
Offshore Profits and U.S. Exports
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 10:29 AM
