The candidate of the National Front (FN) told supporters in the eastern city of Lyon that globalisation was slowly choking communities to death. Her party is promising to offer France a referendum on EU membership if a renegotiation of terms fails. France goes to the polls on 23 April in one of the most open races in decades.
France election: Far-right's Le Pen rails against globalisation
