All Kentucky

A newsvine nation for all things Kentucky. Yes, that might include some negative news about the state, but should also include interesting tidbits about the state, including sports. Yes that would include all college and high school athletics, local news from the state, as well as regional and statewide news.

I was born in Kentucky and currently reside in Kentucky.

Having frequently endured the barbs about this state, I have created this newsvine nation... to filter out some of the more insulting comments. Not all, as occasionally we have to play with the cards we are dealt. I am mostly referring to individuals that have only contempt for the state.

I am the sole Administrator and have chosen to keep this nation gated. If you wish to join, just make a request.

Suggestions:

Try to avoid International and Nation topics, unless they directly impact Kentucky. Obviously some issues, such as immigrants can and should be discussed as we do have more and more immigrants locating within our borders.

Politics is a tough one and can certainly be divisive. Let's just try to avoid some of the negative back and forth that might be akin to the UL/UK rivalry.

Which brings me to UK/UL. I really believe that many on both sides genuinely don't like each other... I also think we really relish the overhyped attention the rivalry produces. Besides, we have several other universities and colleges... that get overshadowed with as a result of that attention.

Try to avoid using this nation to comment on matters unrelated to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

That's about it.