Kentucky teen facing rare homicide charge

She wasn’t drinking, doing drugs, texting or speeding.

But high school student Kailey Jo Farmer could end up a convicted felon spending as much as five years in prison for, according to her attorneys, “accidentally and unknowingly running a red light,” smashing into another car on Dec. 14 and killing Wanda Rogers, 60.

Farmer, an 18-year-old senior at Nelson County High School, has been charged with felony reckless homicide, a legal rarity in a fatal wreck in Kentucky when the driver is not accused of being drunk, texting or speeding.

“I’ve never heard of it here before,” said Paul Gold, a Louisville defense attorney. “Sometimes drivers just miss something and have accidents. Can you imagine if you had a loved one … get charged with a homicide if they took their eyes off the road” and caused a fatal wreck?

But Nelson County prosecutors and police argue that Farmer’s actions were clearly reckless, pointing out that she never slowed down or tried to avoid the vehicle Rogers was riding in and ran the light six seconds after it turned red.