Amazon will add 2,700 jobs at new $1.5B Kentucky hub

Sun Feb 5, 2017
Online retail giant Amazon has kicked off plans for a worldwide cargo hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, the largest investment ever there.

Seattle-based Amazon has committed to invest $1.49 billion and bring 2,700 new jobs. The deal would top Delta Air Lines' 1993 million hub expansion at the airport if Amazon follows through on its commitment.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime deal," airport CEO Candace McGraw said. "It's truly transformational."

Cincinnati/North Kentucky, which is situated over the Ohio state line in Hebron, Ky.

