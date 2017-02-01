That So Called Muslim Ban is a Lie.

It's all over the news... "Trump has banned Muslims from entering the country". Yet nowhere in the "executive" order has anyone been banned, except Syria and that is listed as "indefinite".

So it is a 90 day block on travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia. Iraq had a 180 day delay in 2011.

“The USA has a proud history of welcoming and resettling refugees. The President can't just turn his back on this global crisis - all countries need to play their part.

Setting aside this bit of historical revision...a bit of actual history about U.S. Immigration. It has never really been about open borders, despite the notion the country has been built on immigrants. It was always about "certain" immigrants. Here is a nice article about U.S. Immigration and historical laws.

The U.S. has NOT been really so open to immigration, despite the current perceptions. And even now, the borders are not so open. The statue of liberty's quote does sound welcoming, but the laws of that day and age were heavily tilted towards northern Europeans. So, think of it saying... "northern Europe... give me your tired, your poor..." Apparently it was like a ban on Catholics.

The Muslim angle. Again, it is not a ban and it whatever it is... it does not target Muslims.

President Donald Trump’s recent executive order temporarily freezing immigration from seven predominantly Islamic countries would affect only about 12% of the world’s Muslims

It could affect 12% of the world's Muslims or about 192,000,000. It does not affect 88% of the world's Muslims. So how can you have a Muslim ban, when 88% of Muslims are not affected.

Examples of countries not affected and their Muslim populations...

Indonesia... 209,100,000

Pakistan... 176,020,000

India... 167,400,000

Bangladesh... 134,400,000

Nigeria... 77,300,000

Egypt... 77,000,000

Turkey... 71,300,000

Algeria... 34,700,000

Morocco... 31,900,000

Those countries represent 909,550,000 Muslims or 57% of Muslims worldwide and are not mentioned in the executive order. Which btw, does not mention any country, but refers to a state department report that highlighted the aforementioned countries. A report that was put together under the previous administration.

So why the emphasis on "Muslims" and the word "Banned"? It is political theater for the gullible masses.