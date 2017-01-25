Earlier this week, Steven Mnuchin betrayed more than two decades of convention at the office of the U.S. Treasury Secretary, for which he is the current nominee. "From time to time, an excessively strong dollar may have negative short-term implications on the economy," he wrote in response to a question from a senator. That break in tradition is long overdue.
Mnuchin Abandons the`Strong Dollar' Mantra
Published
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:12 AM
