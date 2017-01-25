Chicken Feet And China: Back to the Future

Yes, this is a blog about chicken feet exports—technically, NAICS code 311615, “poultry processing.”

Welcome to the glamorous world of tit-for-tat trade spats. The biggest trade case of 2009 was the tires “421 safeguards” case, which prompted China to respond with duties on U.S. exports of chicken parts.

The possibility that the U.S. and China could embark on a cycle of sanction and counter-sanction will, I expect, force a new group of people to explore the nooks and crannies hiding in the data on U.S. exports to China.