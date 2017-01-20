December Retail Sales Soar on Autos

December 2016 retail sales increased by 0.6% and are up a whopping 4.1% from a year ago. November's retail sales were revised to a 0.2% monthly increase. The reason for December's gain were automobile sales, online sales and gas. Auto sales blew through the roof at a 2.4% monthly increase and gas did also on rising prices. Without autos & parts sales, retail sales would have increased only 0.2% for the month. Retail sales without gasoline station sales considered would have been a 0.5% monthly increase. For the year, retail sales without auto sales have increased 3.4%. Nonstore (online) retailers have shot up by 13.2%. Overall retail sales are a good sign for consumer spending growth and also for the increasing online shopping use.