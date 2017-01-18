The pace of decline in China’s foreign reserves matters.
Not because China is about to run out.
But rather because China will at some point decide that it doesn’t want to continue to prioritize “stability” (against a basket) and will instead prioritize the preservation of its reserves, and let the yuan adjust down. Significant voices inside China are already making that argument.
China's Reserves Fell by Around $45 Billion in December (Using the PBOC Data)
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:01 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment