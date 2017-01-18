Newsvine

China's Reserves Fell by Around $45 Billion in December (Using the PBOC Data)

SOURCE FAVICONCFR.org - Daily Analysis
Wed Jan 18, 2017
The pace of decline in China’s foreign reserves matters.

Not because China is about to run out.

But rather because China will at some point decide that it doesn’t want to continue to prioritize “stability” (against a basket) and will instead prioritize the preservation of its reserves, and let the yuan adjust down. Significant voices inside China are already making that argument.

