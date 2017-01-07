Newsvine

Germany's Gabriel says EU break-up no longer unthinkable

Seeded by HarrisonLeviticus View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Sat Jan 7, 2017 8:00 AM
Germany's insistence on austerity in the euro zone has left Europe more divided than ever and a break-up of the European Union is no longer inconceivable, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel told Der Spiegel magazine.

Gabriel, whose Social Democrats (SPD) are junior partner to Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in her ruling grand coalition, said strenuous efforts by countries like France and Italy to reduce their fiscal deficits came with political risks.

"I once asked the chancellor, what would be more costly for Germany: for France to be allowed to have half a percentage point more deficit, or for Marine Le Pen to become president?" he said, referring to the leader of the far-right National Front.

In these nations:

