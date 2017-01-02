Newsvine

HarrisonLeviticus

About I care even less about your opinion, than you do mine. Articles: 12 Seeds: 659 Comments: 1962 Since: Jan 2015

IEA Oil Market Report- December 2016

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by HarrisonLeviticus View Original Article: Peak Oil Barrel
Seeded on Mon Jan 2, 2017 7:43 AM
Discuss:

The IEA released highlights for the December Oil Market report in mid December. I have used information from the November report and assumed OPEC crude output will be 32.7 Mb/d and non OPEC output will be 500 kb/d below the November report supply estimate. I have also used the demand estimates from the December highlights.Based on these assumptions World Supply from the first quarter of 2015 to the fourth quarter of 2017 is greater than demand by a total of 280 million barrels. In other words, World crude stocks should be 280 million barrels more than the Dec 2014 level at the end of 2017, if the supply and demand estimate presented is correct.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor