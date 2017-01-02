Newsvine

Case-Shiller Shows Housing Unaffordable

View Original Article: The Economic Populist
Seeded on Mon Jan 2, 2017 7:38 AM
The October 2016 S&P Case Shiller home price index shows a seasonally adjusted 5.6% price increase from a year ago for the 20 metropolitan housing markets and a 4.3% yearly price increase in the top 10 housing markets.  Last month the annual gain was 5.4%.  Home prices are still climbing over double the rate of inflation and are back up to 2007 housing bubble price levels.  The U.S. National Home Price Index has also increased 5.6% from a year ago and has hit an all time high.  This index covers all nine U.S. Census geographical divisions.

