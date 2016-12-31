Fact-Checkers Should Stick to Checking Facts

Does the current interest in "fact-checking" and action to deal with "fake news" serve the cause of better politics? You might think it would, or at least that it couldn't hurt. I'm skeptical.

The main problem is that teams such as FactCheck.org, PolitiFact and the Washington Post's Fact Checker don't always do what they say. Often they aren't checking facts; they're judging positions or opinions. Testing the opinions of politicians is valuable, of course, if it's done well. But it isn't fact-checking -- and shouldn't claim the authority and objectivity that the term implies. Much of the time, this so-called fact-checking is opinion journalism in disguise.