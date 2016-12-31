Newsvine

Russian hackers strike Burlington Electric with malware

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBurlington Free Press
Sat Dec 31, 2016
A Russian hacking group, suspected of trying to influence the U.S. presidential election, struck Burlington Electric, one of Vermont’s electrical utilities, according to the Department of Homeland Securities.

Malware was found at the utility in a computer that was not connected to the operation of the grid, Vermont Public Service Commissioner Christopher Recchia said.

