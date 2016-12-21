The U.S. Recession and Recovery Have Been Tough on Everyone

The New York Times ran a surprising graph last week showing that the current economic recovery has been bad for white workers but a boon for workers of color. When we look at the numbers the way most economists would prefer, however, the data actually look disappointing for American workers across the board.

We’ve reproduced the Times’s graph in the left-hand panel of the chart below. The data show large job losses for white workers—down about 700,000—between November 2007 (the month before the recession began) and November of this year. Over the same period, employment of workers of color increased by millions, with African Americans and Asians both up by more than two million and Hispanics up by almost five million. The text accompanying the New York Times figure concluded that the data indicate “robust gains in employment” for these groups.

But, what is “robust” in this context?