The streak is broken: Why 144 years of Democratic tradition was cratered by Donald Trump

Through folded green valleys and down roads paved atop mountain ridges sits a place like many others in this impoverished and beautiful region. But one thing is not the same.

The basic makeup of Elliott County -- nearly 100% white, one-third in poverty and land-locked by deeply conservative counties -- belies a truly incredible fact: It has never once voted for a Republican for president. No county in America has a Democratic streak as long as this improbable one in eastern Kentucky, which started voting for Democrats back when being a Democrat was an entirely different thing. Consider it: They voted for Barack Obama twice, for Bill Clinton twice, and a combined six times against George W. Bush, his father and Ronald Reagan. It's not the kind of big county that will swing elections. There are just 4,581 registered Democrats in Elliott County. They far outnumber the 429 registered Republicans. They are either the greatest political anomaly in the country, or they value tradition so much that they resisted the countless generational and political shifts of the 147 years since the county's founding. Never mind all of that — they voted for Donald Trump 70%-26%.