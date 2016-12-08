What Used To Be...

This is a trip down memory lane, which was prompted in part by a few other seeds... related to global trade, barter, etc.

I can remember a time, when farmers could sell their eggs directly to the local grocery store in exchange for groceries. For that matter, so were several types of produce.

I can remember a time when cream separators existed and the farmers could take that to the local creamery, walk out with cash... no paperwork.

I can remember a time, when local merchants would give a small discount for payments in currency rather than checks. Credit Cards weren't a thing.

Yes, I can remember when work was swapped in place of cash.

I can remember when farmers slaughtered cattle, pigs, chickens, turkeys, etc. and sold it directly to the townspeople and in some cases directly to the local grocery.

All of the above is now considered a part of underground economy, black market, whatever tern you prefer.

What can you remember?