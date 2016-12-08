Newsvine

The (No Longer) Almighty Soybean

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCFR.org - Daily Analysis
Seeded on Thu Dec 8, 2016 9:17 AM
The U.S. trade deficit rose in October.

One reason (no surprise): Soybeans. Seasonally adjusted, monthly soybean exports are now $3 billion off their July and August peak. Actual soybean exports—in billions of dollars—rose in October. As they should. Soybeans have real seasonality: U.S. exports peak after the harvest. The seasonal adjustment seeks to smooth out this natural month-to-month volatility.

