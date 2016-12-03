Newsvine

HarrisonLeviticus

About I care even less about your opinion, than you do mine. Articles: 12 Seeds: 648 Comments: 1902 Since: Jan 2015

Can the Global Economy Survive a Stronger Dollar?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by HarrisonLeviticus View Original Article: Macro and Other Market Musings
Seeded on Sat Dec 3, 2016 8:22 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

One of the big questions going into 2017 is how resilient the global economy will be to a further strengthening of the dollar. The Trump shock and the Fed's desire to raise interest rates almost guarantee a strengthening of the dollar next year. Unfortunately, this is not the best time for a surging dollar since the global economy is ripe with dollar-denominated debt and anemic growth. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor