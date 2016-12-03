One of the big questions going into 2017 is how resilient the global economy will be to a further strengthening of the dollar. The Trump shock and the Fed's desire to raise interest rates almost guarantee a strengthening of the dollar next year. Unfortunately, this is not the best time for a surging dollar since the global economy is ripe with dollar-denominated debt and anemic growth.
Can the Global Economy Survive a Stronger Dollar?
Seeded on Sat Dec 3, 2016 8:22 AM
