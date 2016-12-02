The Simple (If Painful) Way to Cut the Trade Deficit

Let's say you want to reduce the U.S. trade deficit. President-elect Donald Trump has said repeatedly that he does, and it's not just him.

Robert E. Scott of the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute argued in 2015 that big trade deficits were the main reason U.S. manufacturers had shed more than 5 million jobs since 2000. In a 2014 Journal of Economic Perspectives review of the state of U.S. manufacturing, Martin Neil Baily and Barry P. Bosworth of the centrist Brookings Institution wrote that "the macroeconomic factors creating the U.S. trade deficit" have been responsible for many of the sector's travails. This week Jared Bernstein, a former economic adviser to Vice President Joe Biden, opined that to improve the lot of working-class Americans, "we must start by lowering our economically large, persistent, and distortionary trade deficit." This is still not exactly the consensus view -- the standard economic argument is that more trade is good, and deficits neither good nor bad -- but I think it's fair to say that it has been getting more respectable lately.