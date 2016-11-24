Newsvine

HarrisonLeviticus

About I care even less about your opinion, than you do mine. Articles: 12 Seeds: 648 Comments: 1902 Since: Jan 2015

Fiscal Reflation in One Country

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by HarrisonLeviticus View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCFR.org - Daily Analysis
Seeded on Thu Nov 24, 2016 5:17 AM
Discuss:

President-elect Trump wants to cut taxes and increase investment in U.S. infrastructure (or at least provide a tax break for existing infrastructure investment) and doesn’t seem especially worried if the result is a larger fiscal deficit.

The call for larger fiscal deficits has some parallels to the agenda I think makes sense for balance of payments surplus countries like Germany, or Korea—though I have always advocated for more progressive tax cuts than those proposed by President-elect Trump, and wanted East Asia to use its fiscal space to finance an expansion of social insurance.

But just as fiscal expansion should reduce the external surpluses of those countries that now run sizable balance of payments surpluses, fiscal expansion in a country with a sizable balance of payments deficit, in any conventional macroeconomic model, implies a bigger balance of payments deficit.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor