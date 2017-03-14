Newsvine

HarrisonLeviticus

About I care even less about your opinion, than you do mine. Articles: 22 Seeds: 710 Comments: 2265 Since: Jan 2015

Don't Just Roll Back Back Fuel Standards. End Them

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by HarrisonLeviticus View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBloomberg.com
Seeded on Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:53 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

To the outrage of environmentalists, the Trump administration plans to roll back its predecessor’s stringent gas-mileage regulations. Democratic senators are protesting and green groups are predicting lawsuits.

At issue is the Obama administration’s decree, enacted in its final days, that by 2025 automakers boost their fleets’ average fuel efficiency to more than 50 miles per gallon, up from about 35 mpg today. Car companies, who have President Donald Trump’s ear, call the targets unrealistic and warn that they’ll add at least $2,000 to the sticker price of new vehicles. Meeting the standards would likely require a huge expansion of hybrid and electric vehicles sales.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor