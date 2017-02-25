Newsvine

HarrisonLeviticus

About I care even less about your opinion, than you do mine. Articles: 16 Seeds: 696 Comments: 2179 Since: Jan 2015

U.S. Manufacturing Exports—Excluding NAFTA—Are Surprisingly Small

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by HarrisonLeviticus View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCFR.org - Daily Analysis
Seeded on Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:41 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Take out U.S. exports of manufactures to Canada and Mexico, and the United States manufacturing exports to the world are about 3 percent of U.S. GDP.*

Non-NAFTA manufacturing imports are over 7 percent of U.S. GDP.

These calculations are based on the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) data for manufacturing trade, but exclude refined petrol. I cannot bring myself to count “product” as a manufacture. The division between the petrol and the non-petrol balance has long been central to my understanding of trade.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor