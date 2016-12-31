FRED has recently added county-level data on net migration based on the American Community Survey. This survey asks whether the respondent has lived elsewhere in the previous year, and the responses are then extrapolated to represent migration flows across the U.S. The map shows the last year for which these data are available. What’s interesting about this picture is that there is no clear pattern
Moving in your neighborhood
Sat Dec 31, 2016
