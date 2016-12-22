Newsvine

The Connection Between Work and Dignity

SOURCE FAVICONBloomberg.com
Thu Dec 22, 2016
Economists like to tell a possibly apocryphal story about Milton Friedman. The prophet of free markets, visiting an Asian country in the 1960s, witnessed a public-works project that had people making a road with picks and shovels. When he asked why they didn’t use earth-moving machines instead, a local official responded that the goal was to provide people with jobs. In that case, the economist asked, why didn’t the government just have the workers use spoons instead?

